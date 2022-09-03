Cabrera (biceps) isn't in the lineup Saturday against Kansas City.
Cabrera will be out of the lineup a day after he departed Friday's matchup due to discomfort in his biceps. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Jeimer Candelario will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth.
