Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Cabrera will sit Sunday versus the Guardians.
Cabrera will get a breather in the Tigers' final game before the All-Star break. Robbie Grossman will take over at designated hitter and bat sixth in the series finale.
