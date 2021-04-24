Cabrera (biceps) will be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Royals, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera has been sidelined since April 11 due to a left biceps strain, but he'll be available for Sunday's series finale against Kansas City. The 38-year-old will presumably reclaim his spot in the starting lineup going forward despite slashing .125/.222/.292 with a home run, three RBI and four strikeouts to begin the season. Zack Short was sent down by the Tigers in a corresponding move.