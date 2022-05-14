Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and two RBI in Friday's 4-2 win over the Orioles.

He opened the scoring with an RBI two-bagger in the third inning before swatting a solo shot in the sixth, his second homer of the year. Cabrera has seven hits in the last four games, including three extra-base knocks, to push his slash line on the season up to .276/.325/.381 with 12 RBI through 29 contests. The 39-year-old is nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career, but he's still capable of making a contribution.