Cabrera (back) will start at designated hitter and bat third for the Tigers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

He rejoins the lineup after sitting out Detroit's previous two games with lower-back tightness. Though his inclusion in the starting nine suggests that his back is no longer much of a concern, the 39-year-old could be a candidate to sit in the second game of the twin bill as the Tigers aim to keep him fresh.