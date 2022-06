Cabrera will serve as Detroit's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

Even though he started in each of the past seven contests, Cabrera will stick in the starting nine for the day game after a night game. Cabrera went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 4-3 loss and has now produced at least one hit in all but one of his last 12 starts.