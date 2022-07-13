Cabrera went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Royals. He also stole a base.

Cabrera had a productive night considering he didn't record a hit. He had a sacrifice fly and groundout, then later stole his first base since 2020 and only his second since 2015. Speed is obviously not a big part of the veteran's game, as the last time he recorded more than a single steal in a season was 2013. Cabrera has still been reasonably effective this year with a .287 batting average.