Cabrera (cramps) will serve as the Tigers' designated hitter and bat cleanup Monday against the Twins.

After he experienced cramping in Saturday's 5-2 win over Cleveland, Cabrera was held out of the lineup Sunday in the series finale, though manager A.J. Hinch suggested that the veteran would have likely been held out for maintenance purposes regardless of his health. In any case, Cabrera seems to be fully recovered following the day off, so he'll slot back into his familiar spot in the heart of the Detroit lineup as the Tigers open a three-game set with Minnesota.