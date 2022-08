Cabrera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera will remain on the bench Sunday for the fourth time in the past five games. The 39-year-old's playing time as dropped over the past week since he's managing lingering knee pain, and it appears he'll continue splitting time for the foreseeable future. Harold Castro will shift to designated hitter while Kody Clemens starts at first base.