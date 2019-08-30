Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Still out Friday

Cabrera (biceps) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Twins.

Cabrera will remain on the bench for the third straight game due to left biceps tightness. The 26-year-old took batting practice Thursday and downplayed the injury, but he'll have to wait at least one more game before returning to the starting nine. Ronny Rodriguez will serve as the designated hitter while Jordy Mercer starts at second base Friday.