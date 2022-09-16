Cabrera (biceps) took full batting practice Friday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
Cabrera took 40-50 swings in the batting cage Thursday and apparently felt good afterward since he was cleared to take batting practice on the field Friday. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action, but he'll need to hit off the velocity machine before he's activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Won't return this week•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Lands on injured list•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sitting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Managing biceps injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Returns with two hits Tuesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Sits for fourth time in five games•