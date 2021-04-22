Cabrera (biceps) took part in batting practice on the field Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Cabrera took batting practice in the cage earlier in the week, and he appeared to be swinging freely while hitting on the field Thursday. Although Cabrera isn't expected to face a lengthy absence due to his mild left biceps strain, a clear timetable for his return isn't yet known. Renato Nunez, Wilson Ramos and Jeimer Candelario should continue to serve as the designated hitter in his absence.