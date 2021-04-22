Cabrera (biceps) took part in batting practice on the field Thursday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Cabrera took batting practice in the cage earlier in the week, and he appeared to be swinging freely while hitting on the field Thursday. Although Cabrera isn't expected to face a lengthy absence due to his mild left biceps strain, a clear timetable for his return isn't yet known. Renato Nunez, Wilson Ramos and Jeimer Candelario should continue to serve as the designated hitter in his absence.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Likely out through this week•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Won't return against Pirates•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Not expecting long absence•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: No timeline for return•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Hits IL with biceps injury•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Steps back into lineup•