Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Takes seat Wednesday
Cabrera isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
Cabrera went 5-for-9 with a double, three runs and three RBI across the last two games. Jeimer Candelario will serve as the designated hitter while Harold Castro enters the lineup at third base.
