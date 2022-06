Cabrera went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

Cabrera continues to be mostly a singles hitter, as all three hits Tuesday were of the one-base variety. For the season, only 10 of the veteran's 63 total hits have gone for extra bases. Still, it's hard to complain about a .300 average during someone's age-39 season, which is where Cabrera is at right now. He's a steady if not spectacular presence in the Detroit lineup.