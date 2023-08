Cabrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Twins.

Both hits were singles but Cabrera will take it, as it was just his second multi-hit effort in his last 14 games. It's been a longer stretch without a home run for the veteran, who last went deep on June 14. Cabrera should continue on as mostly a contact hitter in what he's said will be his final MLB campaign.