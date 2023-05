Cabrera went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's loss against the Rangers.

Cabrera set a season high with three hits against the Rangers, snapping a 2-for-24 stretch. His fifth-inning double was also his first extra-base hit since April 12. Overall, it's been a tough year for the 40-year-old Cabrera. He's now slashing just .196/.272/.239 with seven RBI and no home runs through 103 plate appearances.