Cabrera went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Cubs.

The veteran is still batting just .219 this season but he's now riding a four-game hitting streak. In those contests, Cabrera has gone 7-for-14. He won't hit for the power he did earlier in his career, but the 37-year-old did hit .282 in 2019, so he's still capable of getting on base at a decent rate.