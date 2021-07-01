Cabrera went 4-for-8 with a home run, two additional runs and two RBI between both halves of Wednesday's doubleheader win over Cleveland.

The veteran first baseman/designated hitter provided exactly two hits in all three games of the series, and he closed June with eight multi-hit efforts over his final 12 starts. The hot streak has helped Cabrera lift his season average to a more palatable .240, but he doesn't hit for enough power at this stage of his career to make for a desirable fantasy option outside of deeper mixed leagues or AL-only formats. Cabrera's .122 ISO is only six points better than the career-worst mark he posted in 2019.