Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Royals.
While Cabrera's batting average is still an unsightly .179, the veteran now has four multi-hit performances in his past five games. All of the hits have been singles, so Cabrera isn't really driving the ball, but just getting on base consistently is a step forward.
More News
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Reaches base four times Friday•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Heads to bench amid slump•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Goes deep in win•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Reaches base three times in loss•
-
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera: Activated, starting in return•