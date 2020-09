Cabrera went 2-for-5 with a pair of three-run home runs in Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.

The 37-year-old turned back the clock in this one, supplying all of Detroit's offense on two majestic bombs to left field. This was Cabrera's second game this season with two home runs, and he now has nine total long balls for the year. Four of those home runs have come in the last eight games, so the veteran seems to be finishing his season with a flourish.