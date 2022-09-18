The Tigers intend to activate Cabrera (biceps) from the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's series opener in Baltimore, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The future Hall of Famer will rejoin the Tigers for the final two and a half weeks of the season, but he'll likely be relegated to a part-time role while Detroit prioritizes at-bats for its developmental players. Prior to landing on the shelf Sept. 3 with a left biceps strain, Cabrera produced a career-worst .622 OPS over 393 plate appearances.