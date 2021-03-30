Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Cabrera will start at first base in Thursday's season opener versus Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After being bothered by knee issues early on during the 2019 campaign, Cabrera transitioned from first base to designated hitter in mid-July of that season. Cabrera returned to full health in 2020, but the Tigers still elected to use him exclusively as a designated hitter in an effort to keep him fresh for the entire season. Though that plan worked well, Cabrera expressed a desire this spring to see more work in the field this year, and Hinch seems prepared to honor that request. Woodbery speculates that Cabrera is unlikely to play the field more than once or twice per week, but that still could be enough for him to qualify at first base in many fantasy leagues by the end of April.