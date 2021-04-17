Cabrera (biceps) won't return during the Tigers' upcoming series against the Pirates, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera isn't expected to face a particularly long absence, and manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday that the 37-year-old has been taking ground balls and hitting in the cage in recent days. He's expected to progress to full batting practice next week, but he won't return to game action until Friday at the earliest.