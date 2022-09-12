Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Cabrera (biceps) is unlikely to return from the 10-day injured list during the team's six-game homestand this week, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Cabrera is eligible for activation Tuesday, but he'll need at least a little more time to get fully ramped up after being shelved earlier this month with a left biceps strain. On a positive note, the 39-year-old hasn't been shut down from activity entirely, with Hinch noting that Cabrera is scheduled to hit off a tee Monday. Cabrera thus looks on pace to return at some point in the second half of September, but he'll presumably be limited to a part-time role and make only a few starts per week once he's deemed ready to go.