Cabrera is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Before serving as the Tigers' designated hitter while going 1-for-4 with a run in an 8-2 loss in Game 1, Cabrera had missed the team's previous two contests with lower-back tightness. Cabrera avoided any setbacks in the afternoon game, but the Tigers never intended to have him play both ends of the twin bill coming off the injury. Jonathan Schoop will fill in for him in the nightcap as the Tigers' DH.