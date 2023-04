Maton is starting at third base and batting leadoff for the Tigers in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Guardians, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Maton has been splitting time between second and third base since Tyler Nevin arrived and will settle in at the hot corner for this one. The 26-year-old is hitting just .195 but is showing some surprising pop early in the season with three home runs.