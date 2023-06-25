Maton was optioned to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday's loss to the Twins, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Maton has started 58 games this season and was operating as Detroit's primary third baseman, but he's now been sent down after going 1-for-4 with a strikeout and a crucial throwing error in Sunday's extra-inning defeat. The 26-year-old has a .163/.289/.287 slash line with six home runs and 23 RBI this year, and he'll attempt to straighten out his swing at Triple-A. Jonathan Schoop, Zack Short and Andy Ibanez could all factor in at third base for the Tigers.