Maton went 2-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Nationals.

Maton was the only Detroit player with an extra-base hit, as he popped his fifth home run of the season in the sixth inning. This was only the second multi-hit effort of the month for Maton, who's mostly struggled this year with a .165 batting average across 41 games. He gives the Tigers some defensive versatility but can mostly be avoided in fantasy leagues at the moment.