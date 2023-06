Maton went 1-for-2 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Detroit fell 8-3, but it was a good homecoming for Maton, who blasted his sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning to break up Aaron Nola's no-hit bid. Maton played for the Phillies the last two seasons before joining the Tigers in the offseason as part of the Gregory Soto trade. Outside of the bright spot Monday, it's been a rough year for the utility player, as he's batting just .167.