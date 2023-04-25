site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nick Maton: Not starting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Maton isn't in the Tigers' lineup for Tuesday's game against Milwaukee.
After a brief hot streak, Maton has cooled off significantly over the past week, slashing just .083/.154/.208 in that time. He'll get a day off Tuesday as Tyler Nevin starts at third and bats fifth.
