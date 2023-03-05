Maton went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays and is now batting just .182 this spring.

It's a small sample size of just 11 at-bats, so Maton has time to get going before the regular season begins. The 26-year-old came to the Tigers as part of the Gregory Soto trade in the offseason and is competing for regular playing time, possibly at third base. Tyler Nevin is also in the mix at the hot corner, and the two could alternate starts, at least until one of them emerges as a preferred option. Maton also has the versatility to play at shortstop and second base, as well as in the outfield, so he could be a utility player for the Tigers as well.