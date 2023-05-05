site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nick Maton: Out versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maton isn't starting Friday against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting Maton will get a day off against the lefty-throwing Jordan Montgomery on Friday. Zack Short will start at third base and bat eighth while Maton sits.
