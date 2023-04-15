Maton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a walkoff three-run home run in Friday's 7-5 extra-innings win over the Giants.

He began the night on the bench, but Maton pinch hit for Tyler Nevin in the fifth inning and remained in the game at third base, eventually playing hero in the 11th by driving a Camilo Doval fastball over the wall in right field. After hitting only 10 homers in 92 games between Triple-A and the majors last season in the Phillies' organization, Maton has gone yard three times in his first 12 contests as a Tiger, but his .194 batting average (7-for-36) and 30.2 percent strikeout rate will need to improve if he's going to continue getting regular playing time.