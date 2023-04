Maton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Maton provided all the offense for the Tigers in the 9-3 loss with his first home run of the season in the second inning. It was only the third hit overall for the third baseman, who's batting just .120 in the early going. Maton should continue to see regular playing time, though it remains to be seen if he'll have much of a fantasy impact moving forward.