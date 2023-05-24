Maton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Maton will exit the lineup to clear a spot at designated hitter for Andy Ibanez, who re-enters the starting nine after a two-game break. Ibanez appeared to supplant Maton as a regular in the Detroit starting nine last week, but Ibanez may be back on the outs for a regular role after going 1-for-31 over his past nine games. Maton, meanwhile, started in each of Detroit's last three contests and went 3-for-8 with a solo home run and three walks.