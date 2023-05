Maton is starting at designated hitter and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Andy Ibanez is continuing to see time at third base, so Maton will serve as the DH for the second straight game. He's batting just .157 with a .570 OPS, so he may continue to cede playing time to Ibanez at the hot corner, while DH starts aren't guaranteed moving forward either. Maton will need to start hitting more consistently soon to maintain a regular role with the Tigers.