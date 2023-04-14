site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Nick Maton: Sitting against lefty
RotoWire Staff
Maton isn't in the Tigers' lineup Friday.
With the left-handed Sean Manaea starting on the mound for San Francisco, Maton will begin the game on the bench. Tyler Nevin will start in his place at the hot corner and bat second.
