Maton is starting at third base and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Maton will return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday. He went 1-for-3 on Friday with a solo home run. Maton now has seven long balls but has mostly struggled this year with a .166 batting average and .594 OPS. The Tigers are lacking in reliable offensive threats, however, so Maton should still get an opportunity to turn things around at the plate.