Maton went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

Maton was off to a slow start before Tuesday's outburst, but he's now batting .294 this spring. The versatile 26-year-old is competing for an everyday role at third base, though he can also play some in the middle infield and the outfield. Maton should see a decent number of at-bats for the Tigers this season and could emerge as a moderately useful fantasy option.