Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands were sent from the Phillies to the Tigers on Saturday in exchange for Gregory Soto and Kody Clemens, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

The 25-year-old utility man could have a clearer path to playing time in Detroit than he had in Philadelphia, though there's no guarantee he'll earn regular at-bats. In 216 career plate appearances at the highest level, he's hit .254/.330/.434 with seven homers. That's good for a 108 wRC+, though his 31.5 percent strikeout rate is worryingly high while his 32.8 percent hard-hit rate is well below average, suggesting he's been quite lucky to produce above-average results.