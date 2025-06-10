Olson (finger) threw a bullpen session Saturday without issue, MLB.com reports.

Olson didn't throw his changeup during the session, as his inflamed right ring finger is still preventing him from using his full arsenal in workouts. That said, general manager Jeff Greenberg noted Sunday that he's "cautiously optimistic" that Olson will return from the injured list "sooner rather than later." Olson could be ready to mix in his changeup during his next throwing session, and if that goes well, he could advance to facing hitters in live batting practice.