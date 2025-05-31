Olson (finger) was scheduled to throw another bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Olson has now thrown a pair of bullpen sessions within the past four days as he continues to ramp back up after being placed on the injured list May 19 due to right ring finger inflammation. Though the right-hander doesn't look to be in line for an extended stay on the IL, he'll still need to face hitters in live batting practice and potentially complete a brief minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated.