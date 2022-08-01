site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Robbie Grossman: Gets breather Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grossman is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Grossman racked up just four hits over his last 25 at-bats, so the Tigers will give him a breather Monday. Akil Baddoo will enter the lineup in Grossman's place.
