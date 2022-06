Grossman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

After returning last week from a stint on the injured list due to a neck issue, Grossman fouled a ball off his knee in his first game back and sat out the Tigers' next contest. He rejoined the lineup Sunday and has proceeded to start three straight days while going 2-for-11 with four strikeouts. Grossman appears to have avoided any setbacks with the knee, but he'll get a breather Wednesday in a day game after a night game.