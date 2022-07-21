Grossman isn't starting the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Athletics.
Grossman was productive during Thursday's matinee, going 2-for-4 with two doubles, three RBI, a walk and a strikeout. However, Akil Baddoo will start in left field while Victor Reyes draws the start in right during the nightcap.
