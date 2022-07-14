Grossman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game at Cleveland.
Grossman will take a seat for the second consecutive game Thursday. He's struggled in July with a .472 OPS, and his grip on a starting role could be slipping. Akil Baddoo will make his third straight start in left field for Detroit.
