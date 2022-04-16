Grossman (groin) is starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
After missing three consecutive games with a groin injury, Grossman will start in right field and lead off Saturday. In his first five appearances of the season, he hit .059 with two runs, an RBI, two walks and seven strikeouts.
