Gipson-Long will start Tuesday's game against the Mets, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Gipson-Long holds a 4.32 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 25 innings covering two starts and four relief appearances for the Tigers this season. He hasn't reached the five-inning mark in an appearance since late June, so it will be a relatively abbreviated outing Tuesday for the righty. Gipson-Long seems likely to be shifted to long relief after Tuesday's spot start.