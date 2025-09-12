Gipson-Long allowed seven runs on seven hits across 2.1 innings of relief in Thursday's 9-3 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three.

Tyler Holton took the loss as the opener, allowing two runs in his inning of work, but Gipson-Long let the game get out of hand as the bulk reliever behind Holton. Gipson-Long has allowed 13 runs across 6.1 innings in his last two appearances, and he's sitting with an ugly 7.18 ERA overall. The righty may continue to work in a bulk role or start some games while Reese Olson (shoulder) is out, but he's hard to trust in fantasy given his current form. Gipson-Long is penciled in to start Thursday's game against the Guardians, though Detroit may opt to deploy an opener once again in that contest.