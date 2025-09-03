Gipson-Long (0-2) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six run on five hits and two walks over four innings as the Tigers fell 12-5 to the Mets. He struck out three.

Brought back up to the majors earlier in the day, Gipson-Long served up a solo shot to Pete Alonso in the first inning and a three-run blast to Luis Torrens in the fourth. The right-hander has been taken deep six times in his last 17.2 big-league innings dating back to June 21, but with Chris Paddack apparently headed to the bullpen once he returns from the bereavement list, Gipson-Long may be set for a longer look in the rotation. If he sticks around though, things won't get any easier for him in his next scheduled start, which would come on the road early next week against the Yankees.